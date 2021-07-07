ajc-ceo-meets-pm-in-athens

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visiting American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in the wider region, with the Eastern Mediterranean at the forefront.

The meeting highlighted AJC’s close cooperation with the Greek community in the US as well as the excellent level of bilateral relations between Athens and Washington, which are constantly developing and expanding. The importance of the tripartite cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel, with the participation of the US, was also stressed.

During his visit to Athens, Harris will meet Greek political leaders and attend The Economist conference.