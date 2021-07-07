young-refugees-evacuated-as-precaution-due-to-fire

Young refugees were evacuated from their temporary accommodation in a village south of Thessaloniki as a precaution following the outbreak of a fire in the area early on Wednesday evening.

Twenty firefighters and ten tenders subsequently extinguished the blaze, which had broken out in an area of dry grass in Trilofo village, in the municipality of Thermi.

Firefighters were concerned that the blaze could affect homes in the area.

A hotel which functions as a temporary accommodation centre for minor-aged refugees was evacuated as a precaution, while traffic police have halted traffic on the road into Trilofo.

[ANA-MPA]