NEWS

Young refugees evacuated as precaution due to fire

young-refugees-evacuated-as-precaution-due-to-fire
File photo.

Young refugees were evacuated from their temporary accommodation in a village south of Thessaloniki as a precaution following the outbreak of a fire in the area early on Wednesday evening.

Twenty firefighters and ten tenders subsequently extinguished the blaze, which had broken out in an area of dry grass in Trilofo village, in the municipality of Thermi.

Firefighters were concerned that the blaze could affect homes in the area.

A hotel which functions as a temporary accommodation centre for minor-aged refugees was evacuated as a precaution, while traffic police have halted traffic on the road into Trilofo.

[ANA-MPA]

READ MORE
[Alexandros Michailidis/ SOOC]
NEWS

New rise in Covid infections, most detected in Attica

court-upholds-guilty-verdict-for-eight-in-giakoumakis-suicide-trial
NEWS

Court upholds guilty verdict for eight in Giakoumakis suicide trial

eight-germans-rescued-from-sinking-sailing-boat-off-naxos
NEWS

Eight Germans rescued from sinking sailing boat off Naxos

mitsotakis-xi-discuss-investments-trade-eastern-mediterranean
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Xi discuss investments, trade, Eastern Mediterranean

[AP]
NEWS

Greek tourism walking a thin line

more-than-8-of-covid-tests-in-southern-athens-suburb-come-back-positive
NEWS

More than 8% of Covid tests in southern Athens suburb come back positive