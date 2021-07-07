Campers moved as fire breaks out near Crete palm forest
Campers have been moved from a beach in Crete after a fire broke out near the famed Preveli palm forest, on island’s southern coast.
According to reports, the coast guard launched a major operation to transport the campers from Preveli to another beach as a precautionary measure.
A team of 60 firefighters, along with a two firefighting helicopters and 29 vehicles, are attending the scene.
Initial reports suggest that the blaze is moving away from the palm forest.