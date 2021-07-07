NEWS

Campers moved as fire breaks out near Crete palm forest

campers-moved-as-fire-breaks-out-near-crete-palm-forest
[File photo]

Campers have been moved from a beach in Crete after a fire broke out near the famed Preveli palm forest, on island’s southern coast.

According to reports, the coast guard launched a major operation to transport the campers from Preveli to another beach as a precautionary measure.

A team of 60 firefighters, along with a two firefighting helicopters and 29 vehicles, are attending the scene.

Initial reports suggest that the blaze is moving away from the palm forest. 

