campers-moved-as-fire-breaks-out-near-crete-palm-forest

Campers have been moved from a beach in Crete after a fire broke out near the famed Preveli palm forest, on island’s southern coast.

According to reports, the coast guard launched a major operation to transport the campers from Preveli to another beach as a precautionary measure.

A team of 60 firefighters, along with a two firefighting helicopters and 29 vehicles, are attending the scene.

Initial reports suggest that the blaze is moving away from the palm forest.