three-arrested-for-store-burglaries-in-attica

Two men, aged 42 and 59, and one woman, aged 37, were arrested at the former Olympic village in east Attica as members of a gang responsible for a series of burglaries in stores in the areas of Acharnes, Haidari and Maroussi.

Authorities have so far linked eight robberies of retail stores, pharmacies and super markets in these districts to the suspects.

According to the police, the accused barged into stores wearing hats and masks and forced the employees to hand over the day’s revenues with the threat of a knife.

In raids to the suspects’ homes, officers found and seized two air pistols,

bullets, a knife, a helmet, two full face hoods, clothing used during the robberies, a car and a motorcycle.