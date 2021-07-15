bar-associations-complain-to-council-of-state-head-over-court-delays

Following up on a letter they sent to Supreme Court President Maria Georgiou regarding delays in issuing of decisions by Greece’s administrative courts, the presidents of the Greek bar associations sent a corresponding notice on Wednesday to the head of the Council of State, Dimitrios Skaltsounis.

In a statement, the presidents of the bar associations said on Wednesday that they “consider the rapid and correct administration of justice, which satisfies the constitutionally guaranteed right to judicial protection of citizens, to be of paramount importance.”

They added that the delay in the issue of verdicts is a “significant pathogen in the system of administration of justice.”