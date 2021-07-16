Two bishops summoned before Synod over ‘disobedience and disrespect’

Two metropolitan bishops, Seraphim of Kythera and Kosmas of Aetolia Kosmas, have been summoned to an August session of the Church of Greece’s Holy Synod to explain themselves over their “disobedience and disrespect of the unanimous decision of the collective body of the Church of Greece” regarding the coronavirus health measures during the Easter period.

On Tuesday, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece recommended vaccination as the exclusive and scientifically tested solution to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to reports, Archbishop Ieronymos does not want the Church to be accused of disrupting the vaccination program.