Five arrested over killing in Mykonos

Five men were arrested on the island of Mykonos on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man. 

One of the suspects, a 29-year-old, is believed to have argued with the victim over money and urged his accomplices to attack him on July 12. 

An ambulance transferred the victim to the island’s Health Clinic where he was declared dead. A knife was found at the scene of the crime.

Four of the alleged attackers were located in Mykonos and one at the port of Rafina, police said. The suspects, all in their early 20s, were led before a prosecutor on the island of Syros. 

Authorities said they is also looking for a firth accomplice who has been identified.

