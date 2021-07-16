NEWS

Police dismantle human trafficking gang

police-dismantle-human-trafficking-gang

Police announced on Friday that they had dismantled a criminal organization in early July which was active in facilitating the smuggling of migrants over sea from Greece to Italy.

Eight members of the organization were arrested on July 4 in parallel operations on the Ionian island of Lefkada and in Athens, including six foreign nationals aged 24, 32, 36, 39, 44 and 45 and two Greeks, aged 47 and 48.

Another three Greeks were also arrested for abetting the group. According to police, the gang trafficked migrants in boats from various coastal areas of western Greece to the Italian coast.

Candidate passengers were located through a social network the group had developed. The fee for the trip from Greece to Italy was set at 5,000-7,000 euros per person.

