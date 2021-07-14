NEWS

Teen gang charged with attempted murder after Alimos attack

A gang of teens – six boys and three girls – who stabbed and robbed a 14-year-old of his mobile phone in the area of ​​Alimos, southern Athens on Tuesday have been charged by police with attempted murder as well as illegal possession and use of weapons.

They are set to appear before a juvenile prosecutor.

According to reports, the incident occurred outside a fast-food restaurant at the junction of Tegeas and Lamias streets.

The 14-year-old, who was stabbed three times, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents and activists march to raise awareness on violence against women and in support of the 19-year-old victim of sexual abuse and exploitation, in the eastern Athens suburb of Ilioupoli, on Monday. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
