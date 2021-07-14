Teen gang charged with attempted murder after Alimos attack
A gang of teens – six boys and three girls – who stabbed and robbed a 14-year-old of his mobile phone in the area of Alimos, southern Athens on Tuesday have been charged by police with attempted murder as well as illegal possession and use of weapons.
They are set to appear before a juvenile prosecutor.
According to reports, the incident occurred outside a fast-food restaurant at the junction of Tegeas and Lamias streets.
The 14-year-old, who was stabbed three times, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.