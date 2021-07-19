biden-considering-democratic-fundraiser-george-tsunis-for-greece-ambassador

US President Joe Biden is considering nominating Democratic fundraiser George Tsunis, founder and CEO of Chartwell Hotels, to serve as ambassador to Greece, according to the person familiar with the White House deliberations.

Tsunis was nominated by Obama in 2013 to serve as ambassador to Norway, but gave up on consideration after a difficult Senate confirmation hearing.

Tsunis acknowledged during the hearing that he had not visited Norway and mistakenly referred to the country’s head of government as “president” rather than “prime minister.”

The White House is weighing Tsunis at the urging of Sen. Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, according to two people familiar with the administration’s deliberations. Menendez, as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has important influence over the pace of confirmation hearings for the ambassadorial nominees.

[AP]