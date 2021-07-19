Tourism passes 2.3 million mark, with Germans accounting for 17%
Around 2.3 million tourists have visited Greece so far this year, Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zaharaki said on Monday.
Germany is once again the main source of incoming tourism, accounting for 412,000 arrivals, or 17% of the total.
The Polish market is this season’s big surprise, with 202,000 Poles having already arrived. Last year, a total of 295,000 Poles holidayed in Greece.
Around 100,000 tourists have arrived from the United States.
Zaharaki said incoming tourism fell 78.2% in 2020 to 7.4 million, down from 34 million in 2019.
(ANA-MPA)