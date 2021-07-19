Tourism passes 2.3 million mark, with Germans accounting for 17%

Passengers from Hanover arrive at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, Friday. Tourism services and museums reopened Friday, while a nightly curfew shortened by another 90 minutes, as authorities relaxed restrictions for the tourism season. Market experts predict the presence of travelers will become apparent in a big way by the end of next month and early July. Speaking to Kathimerini, the chief financial officer of German travel group TUI AG, Sebastian Ebel, said that bookings go all the way to October, and did not rule out the trend persisting into the first half of November. [AP]

Around 2.3 million tourists have visited Greece so far this year, Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zaharaki said on Monday.

Germany is once again the main source of incoming tourism, accounting for 412,000 arrivals, or 17% of the total.

The Polish market is this season’s big surprise, with 202,000 Poles having already arrived. Last year, a total of 295,000 Poles holidayed in Greece.

Around 100,000 tourists have arrived from the United States.

Zaharaki said incoming tourism fell 78.2% in 2020 to 7.4 million, down from 34 million in 2019.

(ANA-MPA)