Germany lists Greece and the Netherlands as coronavirus risk areas

Germany has declared all of Greece a coronavirus risk area, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday, which means that tourists and returning German nationals need to present a negative test to avoid quarantine.

The RKI also listed all of the Netherlands, expect the overseas territories of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, Saba, Aruba and Curacao, as a risk area as well.

On Monday, the Greek government ordered the mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers and nursing home staff following a steep rise in new Covid-19 infections in the middle of the vital tourism season. 

Greece reported 2,794 new infections on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 450,512. Covid-related deaths have reached 12,819.

[Reuters]

