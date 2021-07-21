Menendez: Erdogan’s announced plans for Greek Cypriot suburb cannot stand

Plans by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to develop a part of the abandoned resort town of Varosha in Cyprus and promote a separate state in the north of the island are unacceptable, said US Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“As Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, I condemn President Erdogan’s plans to develop Varosha and promote a separate state in the north of Cyprus,” he said in a statement on Tuesday, published by PSEKA – International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus.

“To be clear, Turkey’s invasion and illegal occupation in the north of Cyprus is in violation of international law and must end. But in explicitly calling for two states on the island and planning to develop Varosha despite United Nations resolutions seeking special status for the area, Ankara not only threatens the Republic of Cyprus, but the security of the entire region,” he continued.

“Simply put, Erdogan is no friend of the United States. I look forward to working with Secretary Blinken to explore new measures that the Biden administration can take to ensure President Erdogan faces additional consequences for violating international law, and for his brazen determination to rob Cypriots from controlling their own destiny,” he added.