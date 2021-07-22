NEWS

Experts calling for tests for all unvaccinated employees in tourism

experts-calling-for-tests-for-all-unvaccinated-employees-in-tourism

The Greek Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic meeting on Thursday is expected to recommend two Covid tests per week for all unvaccinated people working in the tourism sector anywhere in the country.

The recommendation will call for one self test and one rapid test per week, according to information. The result of the test will have to be published on the Labor Ministry’s Ergani digital platform. 

Last week, the committee had advised two tests per week for unvaccinated employees in the restaurant sector and in six specific regions with a high viral load.

