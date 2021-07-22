NEWS

Unvaccinated tourism workers must take two tests a week, official confirms

unvaccinated-tourism-workers-must-take-two-tests-a-week-official-confirms

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias confirmed on Thursday that unvaccinated people working in tourism-related businesses anywhere in the country must undergo two Covid-19 tests per week. 

On the recommendation of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts, workers must take one self-test and one rapid test a week to track possible infection. The results of the tests will have to be published on the Labor Ministry’s Ergani digital platform. 

Last week, the committee had advised two tests per week for unvaccinated employees in the restaurant sector and in six specific regions with a high viral load.

Coronavirus Tourism
[Intime News]
