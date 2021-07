Greek authorities announced 2,854 new coronavirus infections and seven fatalities on Friday.

This came after 2,604 cases and five deaths on Thursday. Seven of the cases involved tourists tested upon arrival, data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) showed.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 471,894, with 12,882 dead.

EODY said 130 patients remain intubated in intensive care units.