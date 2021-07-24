NEWS

New coronavirus cases ease to 2,472, intubations rise to 133

[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]

New coronavirus cases fell to 2,472 on Saturday from 2,854 the day before, raising the overall number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 474,366.

At the same time, eight patients died from Covid-19 bringing the total death toll to 12,890, according to data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The number of patients on ventilators, meanwhile, rose to 133 from 130 on Friday (median age was 65).

EODY said it conducted 95,324 tests(PCR and rapid) in the last 24 hours which showed a positivity rate of 2.59% (from 3.23% on Friday).

