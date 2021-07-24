no-retail-store-ban-planned-for-unaccinated

The government has no plans to ban unvaccinated citizens from entering retail stores, according to Deputy Interior Minister Stelios Petsas.

“In terms of retail, even with lower vaccination rates, the use of health protocols and the mask has prevented the virus spreading in the past. Therefore, at the moment, there is no discussion about retail, but mainly about travel and entertainment,” he said in comments to Skai TV on Saturday, referring to restrictions at indoor venues like cinemas and restaurants.

“We will clearly have a greater ease of movement for the vaccinated than for the unvaccinated, who may have to increasingly stay outside as we head into the fall,” Petsas added.