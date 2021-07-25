NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,553 new cases, 8 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 1,553 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 8 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 134 early Sunday afternoon, up from 133 a day earlier and 123 last Sunday.

There were 61,923 tests administered, with 2.5% turning positive.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had 491 new cases, followed by Thessaloniki with 193. 

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 475,919 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,898 fatalities.

