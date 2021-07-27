minister-tests-positive-for-covid-19

The Minister of Development and Investment has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Making the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday morning, Adonis Georgiadis, said after running a fever last night, he had a PCR test, the results of which were positive.

Earlier on Monday, he took a rapid test before appearing on a private TV channel but that had proved negative.

“I’m almost 49 years old and the only reason I know that I will have a mild case is the fact that I’m fully vaccinated,” the minister tweeted, urging all his peers, especially those older than him, to take the vaccine as soon as possible.

[ANA-MPA]