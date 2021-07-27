thessaloniki-man-arrested-after-firing-shots-from-balcony

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested a 39-year-old man after he fired shots from a shotgun from his first-floor balcony at noon on Monday.

The shots were not targeted at any object or person and no one was injured.

In a subsequent search of the man’s residence, in the Evosmos district, police found a shotgun, a six-round cartridge case, two 9mm pistols, two metal G3 rifle cartridges, eight pistol cartridges, a bulletproof military-style vest, a walkie talkie and an improvised incendiary-explosive device with a fuse attached.

Police have prepared a case file against the man for violations related to explosives and weapons.

He is expected to be taken before a prosecutor.

[ANA-MPA]