A 70-year-old man on Lesvos accused of raping a 34-year-old woman with a disability has been remanded in custody pending trial.

The accused was arrested on July 17 on foot of a complaint from the woman.

He was subsequently charged with rape and sexual abuse.

Following his testimony, the accused was remanded in custody on the order of the investigating magistrate and the Mytilene prosecutor.

[ANA-MPA]