police-apprehend-gang-involved-in-spate-of-atm-robberies

Police on Friday said they had apprehended a criminal gang suspected of robbing almost a million euros from blasting open almost 30 bank ATMs in Attica and the wider region.

Five men, ranging in age from 22 to 27, have been arrested as part of the operation.

The men used gas and explosives to blast into the ATMs, some of which were installed in supermarkets.

As part of the case, police investigated 27 cases of ATM robberies, of which 22 took place in Attica, as well as nine cases of car theft.

Police believe the gang made up to 915,000 euros from their criminal activities.

A case file has been prepared against them for forming a criminal gang, attempted murder, robbery, attempted theft, conspiracy to commit explosions, forgery, damage to property as well as money laundering.

[ANA-MPA]