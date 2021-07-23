NEWS

Thessaloniki Municipality shuts down after hack

thessaloniki-municipality-shuts-down-after-hack

All services of the Municipality of Thessaloniki were closed on Friday due to a cyber attack launched by hackers on Thursday.

According to Deputy Mayor of Business Planning, e-Government and Migration Policy Giorgos Avarlis, the municipality closed all its services and web applications, “so that proper investigations can be carried out and we do not risk being attacked again.”

Speaking to local radio, Avarlis said that a malicious virus had been installed, with hackers asking for a “ransom” to “unlock” the files.

“We want to be fully assured that everything will work properly,” he said, clarifying that all of the municipality’s files are being secured.

