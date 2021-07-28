NEWS

Assistant to Greek synchronised swimming team tests positive for Covid

assistant-to-greek-synchronised-swimming-team-tests-positive-for-covid
[Reuters]

An assistant to the Greek synchronised swimming team has tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival in Tokyo for the Olympic Games, the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) has announced.

It follows Tuesday’s announcement that a sportswoman, since named as artistic swimmer Evangelia Platanioti, had dropped out of the team after she tested positive before flying to Tokyo.

“The test was conducted at the airport and the assistant will be quarantined in a special area outside the Olympic village, as defined by the health protocol of the Games,” the HOC said in a statement.

“All other members of the team tested negative and will stay in the Olympic Village.”

