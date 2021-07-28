NEWS

MPs vote to lift immunity of ultranationalist party leader

mps-vote-to-lift-immunity-of-ultranationalist-party-leader

Parliament on Wednesday voted to lift the immunity of the leader of the ultranationalist Greek Solution party.

MPs paved the way for Kyriakos Velopoulos to be prosecuted for comments last year in support of gun possession so that victims of robberies can, he said, defend themselves from members of Greece’s Roma community. Parliament examined the issue after a lawsuit was filed by two members of the Roma community.

Velopoulos himself requested the waiver of his immunity. He made his controversial remarks last October when, among other things, he stated that Greeks should be trained in weapons use so that they can open fire “every time the Roma barge” into their homes.

Politics
READ MORE
minister-tests-positive-for-covid-19
NEWS

Minister tests positive for Covid-19

[Andrea Bonetti/SYRIZA Press Office/Via Intime News]
NEWS

Opposition leader slams reforms as ‘gifts’ to private interests

[Intime News]
NEWS

Mandatory shots for other groups on ice

Anti-vaccine protesters hold a banner during a rally at Syntagma square, central Athens, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
NEWS

Far-right taps into anti-vaxx sentiment

[EPA]
NEWS

Anastasiades in Athens on Tuesday for talks with PM

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives at the entrance of the Maximos Mansion to welcome Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, earlier this month. The upcoming vote on the protocols of the 2018 deal between the two countries will present the Greek leader with a tricky political conundrum. [EPA]
NEWS

PM marks 47th anniversary of the restoration of democracy in Greece