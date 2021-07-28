NEWS

MPs ponder making vaccination compulsory for teachers

mps-ponder-making-vaccination-compulsory-for-teachers

Teachers will be obliged to present a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative diagnostic test (rapid test or PCR) to return to the classroom, according to an amendment submitted to Parliament for a vote.

More specifically, teachers will have to present the relevant certification for their entry into primary, and secondary schools around the country in the new school year, which starts in September.

Under the proposed rules, if teachers do not present these documents, they will be banned from entering schools and other educational facilities and will be suspended, during which time they will not receive wages.

Education Covid-19
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Greece to donate 150,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Jordan

coronavirus-2-874-new-cases-15-deaths
NEWS

Coronavirus: 2,874 new cases, 15 deaths

minister-tests-positive-for-covid-19
NEWS

Minister tests positive for Covid-19

[Intime News]
NEWS

Mandatory shots for other groups on ice

european-commission-approves-110-million-euros-in-aid-to-athens-airport
ECONOMY

European Commission approves 110 million euros in aid to Athens airport

skeptics-fueling-pressure-on-public-health-system
NEWS

Skeptics fueling pressure on public health system