mps-ponder-making-vaccination-compulsory-for-teachers

Teachers will be obliged to present a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative diagnostic test (rapid test or PCR) to return to the classroom, according to an amendment submitted to Parliament for a vote.

More specifically, teachers will have to present the relevant certification for their entry into primary, and secondary schools around the country in the new school year, which starts in September.

Under the proposed rules, if teachers do not present these documents, they will be banned from entering schools and other educational facilities and will be suspended, during which time they will not receive wages.