A robbery attempt in southern Greece yesterday turned into a fiasco for the perpetrators who ended up with wads of useless money.

According to reports, by blowing up an ATM in the area of Stoupa, Messinia, the perpetrators activated the Intelligence Banknote Neutralization System (IBNS) which dyed their booty – 50 and 20 euro banknotes – green.

The ink that stains banknotes in breached ATMs cannot be washed out.