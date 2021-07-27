firefighters-tackle-forest-blaze-near-homes-in-eastern-attica

Firefighters are attending a blaze in a forested area near near housing the village of Stamata, in eastern Attica.

According to the Fire Department, the fire is close to a residential area.

The firefighting operation involves ground and aerial units.

In particular, 43 firefighters and 14 tenders have been called to the scene, where two ground units are assisting.

Two aircraft and two helicopters are also involved in the operation.

A strong breeze is blowing in the area.

Meanwhile, another fire is in progress in a forested area in Vyronas, a southeastern suburb of Athens, near Kaisariani.

The Fire Service said ground and air forces are at the scene, including 15 firefighters, 7 tenders and 1 helicopter.

Initial reports suggest that there is no immediate danger for residential areas.

