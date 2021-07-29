Greek politicians’ wealth declarations published

A parliamentary committee published the source of wealth declarations (“pothen esches”) of 1,114 politicians and other public servants on Thursday for the financial year 2019.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared earnings of 33,432.38 euros as well as 1,285.77 euros income from agricultural activity and 11,800 euros from real estate. He also declared 35,500.48 euros income from other sources.

Mitsotakis’ wife, Mareva Grabowski, declared an income of 36,671 euros as well as 28,000 euros from real estate.

For his part, SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras declared earnings of 34,424.05 euros. He also declared 32,961.68 euros income from other sources. Tsipras’ partner, Betty Baziana, declared an income of 19,355.78 euros.

The Movement for Change leader, Fofi Gennimata, declared an income of 36,627 euros. Her husband declared earnings of 33 ,953 euros and income of 11,845 euros from real estate. He also received 12,549 euros in arrears.

The general secretary of the Communist Party of Greece, Dimitris Koutsoumbas, declared an income of 73,466 euros from other sources, noting that his parliamentary salary, under the rules of his party, is deemed party income. His wife declared an income of 18,176 euros.

MeRA25 leader Yanis Varoufakis declared an income of 18,598.19 euros and 276,910.38 euros from dividends and interest. His wife declared an income of 8,400 euros.

The leader of Greek Solution, Kyriakos Velopoulos, declared total income of 39,500 euros. His wife declared 11,573 euros in income.