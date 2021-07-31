Anti-vax teachers to face salary cut, suspension

A high school teacher holds a document stating a negative Covid-19 self-test outside a school at Glyfada suburb, west of Athens, Monday. Home tests have been distributed to teachers and students aged 16-18, as authorities reopened high schools for students in the final three grades on Monday. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Educators who refuse to be vaccinated or to undergo regular testing for Covid-19 before going back to class will face a salary cut and other disciplinary measures under a joint ministerial decision that is currently in the pipeline, Kathimerini understands.

According to sources, the new regulations being drawn up by the Education Ministry to ensure a safe academic year as of September at both schools and universities pertain to all administrators and educators, permanent and on contract.

Under these provisions, apart from salary cuts, permanent education staff may also be suspended from duty without pay until they get vaccinated, while temporary staff will have their contracts suspended.

Permanent and contractual staff will also face losing credits under the civil service’s point system, which will affect their prospects of promotion or employment, respectively.