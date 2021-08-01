Coronavirus: 1,605 new cases, 10 deaths, 176 on ventilators

Greek health authorities announced 1,605 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 10 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 176 early Sunday afternoon, up from 172 a day earlier and 134 last Sunday.

A total of 68,376 tests were administered, with 2.34% turning positive.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had 453 new cases, followed by Thessaloniki with 161.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 494,907 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,975 fatalities.