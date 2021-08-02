half-of-greeks-fully-vaccinated-against-covid-19

Nearly 5.2 million citizens have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, representing 48% of the total population and 58% of adults, Greece’s general secretary for primary healthcare said on Monday.

A total of 10,540,000 shots have been administered since the start of “Operation Freedom” (as the vaccination campaign has been dubbed), Marios Themistokelous told a public briefing, with 5,705,000 citizens having received one dose of a vaccine and 5,170,000 being fully immunized.

Themistokelous added that the pace of vaccinations is slowing down as businesses close for the August holidays and people head off on vacation, saying that the average rate is currently at around 40,000 shots a day.

“The drop is definitely because of the summer and we’re hoping that new appointments will start being added to the program after August 15,” he said.

Responsible for managing “Operation Freedom,” Themistokelous also said that 33,000 people have received a shot or have planned one in the 15-17 age group, while take-up is much smaller in the 12-14 category, with just 5,300 appointments, though the platform for both groups only opened recently.

Meanwhile, some 3,200 appointments have been booked by mobile units serving people who cannot get to a vaccination center, though only 725 people have been immunized so far.