pm-rules-out-mandatory-vaccines-for-teachers

There is currently no question of mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 for teachers, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Parliament on Tuesday.

He said the possibility of making inoculation compulsory for teachers had been considered but was ultimately dismissed as not being the appropriate solution at this time.

“We want the children to return to school as safely as possible,” he said but stressed the need to persuade unvaccinated teachers to get their shots. More than 70% of teachers have been vaccinated, he said, adding however that a significant number have not.

The fourth wave of the pandemic primarily concerns the unvaccinated and teachers “have a responsibility to the children to get vaccinated,” he stressed, adding that replacing a sick teacher is not a simple matter.

He also warned that teachers who choose not to be vaccinated will suffer inconveniences as laboratory tests – not self-tests – will often be required in order for them to enter class.