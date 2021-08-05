NEWS

Evacuations ordered as north Athens fire flares up again

evacuations-ordered-as-north-athens-fire-flares-up-again
[InTime News]

Residents in the northern Athens suburbs of Ippkrateios Politeia and Drosopigi were ordered to evacuate on Thursday following a flareup of Tuesday’s big wildfire.

The new blaze broke out in a dried-out stream between Tatoi and Adames, sending firefighters scrambling to get it under control before it spreads.

According to reports, the blaze is close to areas that have already been scorched by the fire that started on Tuesday in a forest in Varybobi, improving chances for its containment.

Five water-dumping helicopters and an airplane were dispatched to the location to help ground crews, which are already deployed in large numbers in the area. 

[Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP]
