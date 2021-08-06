NEWS

Record area burned by fires in Greece this year

[InTime News]

The processing of the data for the areas in Greece burned by fires between February 1 and August 5, based on the data of the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), shows that there is already a significant positive deviation of 180% this year, against the average of the 2008-20 reference period, according to the National Observatory of Athens and Meteo.gr.

The database has not yet factored in burned areas between August 5 and 6, mainly the large fire in Evia, which estimates put at more than 15,000 hectares.

According to the National Observatory of Athens’ BEYOND Center of Earth Observation Research and Satellite Remote Sensing, the initial estimate of the burned area in Evia, based on the active outbreaks from August 3 until Friday, is about 35,000 hectares.

Mapping will continue with high-resolution images taken from Sentinel satellites.

Fire
[ANA-MPA]
A firefighting helicopter dumps water on flames threatening houses in Ippokrateios Politiea, a suburb northeast of Athens. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
