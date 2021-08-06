police-investigate-suspected-arson-cases

Police are investigating reports pointing to the possibility that three big fires in Athens and Ilia may have been started deliberately.

State broadcaster ERT said that a man has been remanded for questioning in connection with a fire in Kryoneri, northeast of the capital, which has spun out of control. He was reportedly seen hanging around the area where the blaze began and claims to have been there to help firefighters.

A team of investigators from Athens has also been dispatched to Ilia in the Peloponnese, where several witnesses have reported seeing a man on a motorcycle acting “suspiciously” around three flashpoints just before fires broke out. One of the witnesses is a fire service helicopter pilot.

The investigations come as Greek media were reporting that two incendiary devices were found close to the area where the first big north Athens blaze began on Tuesday.

In a related development, meanwhile, a 65-year-old man has been remanded in Fokida on suspicion that his work with a metal grinder started the fire in Elea.