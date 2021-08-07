NEWS BLAZE COVERAGE

TV crew come under attack

A crew from Open TV who were covering the fires in northern Attica were attacked by unknown assailants at 2 a.m. on Saturday, causing extensive damage to the equipment and car of the journalists and technicians, while a reporter was hit in the face. 

The incident took place a few meters away from a police block, with the victims complaining that none of the officers at the scene intervened to stop the attack or arrest the perpetrators. 

According to police sources, the perpetrators wore insignia of the AEK soccer club. However, this was not confirmed by the testimonies of the journalists and technicians who were attacked. 

The victims said that the attackers cursed TV stations and the way they have covered the anti-vaccination movement, leading to assertions that the assailants belong to far-right groups that went to the area as volunteers.

