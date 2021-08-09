pm-thanks-22-countries-that-help-fight-the-fires

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tweeted a message of thanks to the 22 countries that sent help to fight the fires that have engulfed large swaths of Greece.

“On behalf of the Greek people, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the countries that have sent assistance and resources to help fight the wildfires. We thank you for standing by Greece during these trying times,” Mitsotakis tweeted late Sunday.

The 22 countries include 11 EU members (Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Poland, Romania,. Slovakia, Spain and Sweden) plus Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Moldova, Qatar, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukrainem the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

