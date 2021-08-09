drone-footage-shows-extent-of-evia-fire-damage

Drone footage published on Monday by Greek photography and videography team Up Stories documents the extent of the damage caused by a days-old wildfire on Evia, Greece’s second-largest island.

The fire on Evia, an island of forested mountains and canyons laced with small coves of crystalline water, began August 3 and cut across the popular summer destination from coast to coast as it burned out of control.

Scores of homes and businesses have been destroyed and thousands of residents and tourists have fled, many escaping the flames via flotillas that even operated in the dark of night. [Kathimerini, AP]