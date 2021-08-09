NEWS

Government publishes detailed list of countries helping in fire-fighting

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Galatsona, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 9, 2021. [Nicolas Economou/Reuters]

Greece’s General Secretariat for Civil Protection published on Monday an updated list of the aid the country has received by other countries in its fire-fighting efforts.

A total of 21 airborne means of assistance, 1,286 firefighters and 250 vehicles were provided to Greece.

EU countries:

– Cyprus: 2 Air-Tractor aircraft and 40 firefighters (Aug. 4)

– France: 2 Canadair CL-415 aircraft (Aug. 6), 1 Canadair CL-415 aircraft (Aug. 7), 82 firefighters (Aug. 5), while an additional ground team of 161 people and 59 vehicles are expected on August 11

– Croatia: 1 CL 415 aircraft (Aug. 6)

– Sweden: 2 Air-Tractor aircraft (Aug. 6)

– Romania: 108 firefighters with 21 fire engines (Aug. 7)

– Spain: 1 Canadair CL aircraft 415 (Aug. 7)

– Czech Republic: 13 vehicles and 34 firefighters (Aug. 8)

– Poland: 143 firefighters with 46 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 9)

– Slovakia: 75 firefighters with 30 fire engines (expected arrival, Aug. 9)

– Germany: 2 divisions of 221 people with 46 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 10 and 11)

– Austria: 36 firefighters with 15 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 10)

 

Non-EU countries:

– United States: 1 P-8 reconnaissance aircraft

– Russia: 2 Ilyushin-76 aircraft, 2 Mi8 helicopters

– Ukraine: 100 firefighters (Aug. 6)

– Israel: 16 firefighters (Aug. 6) and 2 Air-Tractor aircraft (Aug. 10)

– Switzerland: 3 helicopters (Aug. 7)

– Egypt: 2 helicopters (Aug. 7)

– United Kingdom: 21 firefighters (Aug. 8)

– Serbia: 34 firefighters and 13 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 8), 3 helicopters (expected arrival, Aug. 9)

– Kuwait: 40 firefighters and equipment (expected arrival, Aug. 9)

– Qatar: 66 firefighters and 3 vehicles (Aug. 8), another 66 firefighters (expected arrival, Aug. 9)

– Moldova: 25 firefighters and 4 vehicles (expected arrival, Aug. 10)

– United Arab Emirates: 1 helicopter (expected arrival, Aug. 10) and equipment (expected arrival, Aug. 13)

Civil Protection said it activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism (RescEU) from the on August 3 and a member of staff from the European Commission arrived at its headquarters on August 6.

it also said that the Mytilineos Group donated 4 leased Bell 214-Β1 helicopters for 60-days.

