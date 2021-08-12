police-increase-traffic-patrols-for-august-15-holiday-weekend

Traffic in the country’s national highways will be closely monitored ahead of and during the August 15 national holiday (Dormition of the Virgin Mary) on Sunday, the Hellenic Police said on Wednesday.

Officers will inspect places where passengers gather, such as airports, ports, train stations and coach terminals, as well as within city boundaries.

Additionally, trucks with a weight of more than 1.5 tons will be banned from national highways for several hours per day during the big exodus from the capital on August 13-15.

[ANA-MPA]