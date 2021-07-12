discounts-mulled-for-vaccinated-commuters

The Transport Ministry is considering the resumption of the discount programs that were in place before first quarantine for the holders of monthly, two-month and six-month unlimited public transport travel cards for vaccinated members of the public.

“We are thinking, because we are also seeing the rise of the Delta variant, to increase rapid tests, be more diligent in the cleaning (of vehicles) and motivate passengers to get vaccinated,” said Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis.

Speaking to Action 24, he said the ministry will be able to offer these discounts in due course. Asked if public transport workers will face mandatory vaccination, he stressed the best solution was persuasion.