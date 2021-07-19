kiato-aigio-rail-link-to-be-re-tendered

The project for the electrification of the railway segment linking the towns of Kiato and Aigio in the northern Peloponnese is expected to be canceled and re-tendered, according to government officials.

The project is considered very important for the upgrade of the Athens-Patra link, since the latter, in the western Peloponnese, is the most important port of embarkation for passengers and cargo for various ports in Italy.

When the project is finally completed, trains will run on a double line at speeds reaching up to 200 kilometers per hour.

The already electrified Athens-Kiato segment is part of the Athens suburban railway.