NEWS

Twitter suspends party leader’s account

twitter-suspends-party-leader-s-account

Twitter has suspended the account of Kyriakos Velopoulos, leader of the Greek Solution political party, for violating its terms of use.

In a statement, Greek Solution attributes the suspension to “its recent revelations about wind turbines and the (renewable energy sources) fraud, fires, illegal immigrants” and “our constant reference to issues that the system is diligently trying to hide.”

Some on the Internet have been pushing the narrative that the recent devastating fires in Greece were started by businesspeople who want to build wuind turbines on burned-out ground. Legislation allows such installations to be built in forested areas.

Founded in 2016, Greek Solution, a right-wing populist, anti-immigrant, pro-church and pro-Russian party, contested the 2019 European solutions, coming in 6th place with 4.18% of the vote and electing a Euro-MP. Later that year, it won 3.7% of the vote in the last natiional election, coming in 5th place and electing 10 lawmakers in the 300-member Parliament.

Politics
READ MORE
newly-sworn-in-ministers-speak-of-hard-work-ahead-after-devastating-fires
NEWS

Newly sworn-in ministers speak of ‘hard work ahead’ after devastating fires

[File photo]
NEWS

PM thanks Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for assistance in fire

[Intime News]
NEWS

PM to brief parliament on fires on August 25

greece-sees-mini-reshuffle-in-wake-of-fires
NEWS

Greece sees mini reshuffle in wake of fires

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attends a news conference to discuss government response to fires raging across Greece for the past week, in Athens, August 12, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
NEWS

Failures acknowledged, actions unveiled

A burnt forest in Agia Anna village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Wednesday. [Michael Varaklas/AP]
NEWS

Plan under way to expedite reforestation 