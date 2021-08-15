twitter-suspends-party-leader-s-account

Twitter has suspended the account of Kyriakos Velopoulos, leader of the Greek Solution political party, for violating its terms of use.

In a statement, Greek Solution attributes the suspension to “its recent revelations about wind turbines and the (renewable energy sources) fraud, fires, illegal immigrants” and “our constant reference to issues that the system is diligently trying to hide.”

Some on the Internet have been pushing the narrative that the recent devastating fires in Greece were started by businesspeople who want to build wuind turbines on burned-out ground. Legislation allows such installations to be built in forested areas.

Founded in 2016, Greek Solution, a right-wing populist, anti-immigrant, pro-church and pro-Russian party, contested the 2019 European solutions, coming in 6th place with 4.18% of the vote and electing a Euro-MP. Later that year, it won 3.7% of the vote in the last natiional election, coming in 5th place and electing 10 lawmakers in the 300-member Parliament.