School Covid-19 protocols to be finalized ahead of Sept 13 reopening, says minister

School Covid-19 protocols will be finalized ahead of reopening date September 13, Deputy Education Minister Zeta Makri told Skai radio on Monday.

A case of Covid-19 will not result in the entire school or class shutting down, Makri said, without providing further details.

Makri said teachers will be obliged to present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, a certificate of recovery from the disease, or submit a negative molecular test result twice a week.

Self-testing will have to be conducted at the teachers’ own expense, the conservative minister said. 

