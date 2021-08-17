NEWS

Israel seeks Greek help to battle blaze near Jerusalem

israel-seeks-greek-help-to-battle-blaze-near-jerusalem

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has asked his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias for air support in battling wildfires near Jerusalem, the Israeli Embassy in Athens said in a statement late Tuesday. 

Dendias said Greece will help “as much as possible.” 

“The Embassy of Israel, through the Ambassador, Mr Yossi Amrani, appealed for assistance through diplomatic channels and Greek authorities promised to be of help once conditions here allow it,” the statement said.

Israel has also requested help from Cyprus, Italy, France and others, it said.

The fires have forced hundreds to evacuate and sent clouds of smoke billowing over the city.

Fire Diplomacy
READ MORE
[Photo provided by the Embassy of Israel]
NEWS

Israel to send two firefighting aircraft to Greece

putin-accepts-greek-request-for-more-fire-fighting-aircraft
NEWS

Putin accepts Greek request for more fire-fighting aircraft

us-embassy-issues-natural-disaster-alert
NEWS

US embassy issues natural disaster alert

us-ambassador-offers-aerial-support-in-wildfire-battle
NEWS

US ambassador offers aerial support in wildfire battle

[Reuters]
NEWS

Dendias sends condolences, offers assistance, as 4 die in Turkish wildfires

washington-coordinating-with-greek-government-eu-over-moria-fire-response
NEWS

Washington ‘coordinating’ with Greek government, EU over Moria fire response