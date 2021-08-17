israel-seeks-greek-help-to-battle-blaze-near-jerusalem

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has asked his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias for air support in battling wildfires near Jerusalem, the Israeli Embassy in Athens said in a statement late Tuesday.

Dendias said Greece will help “as much as possible.”

“The Embassy of Israel, through the Ambassador, Mr Yossi Amrani, appealed for assistance through diplomatic channels and Greek authorities promised to be of help once conditions here allow it,” the statement said.

Israel has also requested help from Cyprus, Italy, France and others, it said.

The fires have forced hundreds to evacuate and sent clouds of smoke billowing over the city.