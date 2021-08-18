NEWS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC 

Expected infections peak at end-Sept or early Oct

expected-infections-peak-at-end-sept-or-early-oct
[InTime News]

New coronavirus infections are expected to peak at the end of September or early October, a Greek Health Ministry official said Wednesday. 

Speaking to a private TV channel Wednesday, Marios Themistokleous, secretary general for primary healthcare at the Health Ministry, also said that the National Vaccination Committee has green-lighted a booster shot for the immunosuppressed – that is, people who have undergone an organ or marrow transplant, cancer patients and those undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis patients. 

A third dose will also be given to vulnerable groups and people facing serious health issues, while health authorities are considering expanding the plan to the wider public. 

Booster shots will start being administered in early September, he said. 

Authorities announced 3,442 new cases of coronavirus and 25 fatalities Wednesday. Fourteen of the new cases involved foreign tourists tested upon arrival. 

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 547,186, with 13,278 dead. 

On Tuesday, authorities reported 4,206 new cases, the highest number since April 6, when health authorities announced 4,309.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
coronavirus-25-more-deaths-282-intubated-patients
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 25 more deaths, 282 intubated patients

[Reuters]
NEWS

Peak of Covid-19 cases expected by early October, official says

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Rethymno is third Cretan town to introduce overnight curfew

[WANA/Ali Khara via Reuters]
NEWS

New Covid-19 infections jump to 4,206

A person receives a dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease vaccine at a sport center, in Stip, North Macedonia, on May 6. [Reuters]
NEWS

US said to recommend Covid vaccine boosters at 8 months

covid-19-2-218-new-cases-intubations-rise-to-250
NEWS

Covid-19: 2,218 new cases, intubations rise to 250