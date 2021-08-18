expected-infections-peak-at-end-sept-or-early-oct

New coronavirus infections are expected to peak at the end of September or early October, a Greek Health Ministry official said Wednesday.

Speaking to a private TV channel Wednesday, Marios Themistokleous, secretary general for primary healthcare at the Health Ministry, also said that the National Vaccination Committee has green-lighted a booster shot for the immunosuppressed – that is, people who have undergone an organ or marrow transplant, cancer patients and those undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis patients.

A third dose will also be given to vulnerable groups and people facing serious health issues, while health authorities are considering expanding the plan to the wider public.

Booster shots will start being administered in early September, he said.

Authorities announced 3,442 new cases of coronavirus and 25 fatalities Wednesday. Fourteen of the new cases involved foreign tourists tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 547,186, with 13,278 dead.

On Tuesday, authorities reported 4,206 new cases, the highest number since April 6, when health authorities announced 4,309.