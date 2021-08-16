NEWS

Covid-19: 2,218 new cases, intubations rise to 250

covid-19-2-218-new-cases-intubations-rise-to-250

Greek health authorities announced 2,218 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. on Monday, as well as 13 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators rose to 250 from 241 on Sunday.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said it had conducted 38,317 tests in the past 24 hours with the positivity rate climbing to 5.78%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 539,337 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 13,237 fatalities.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
school-covid-19-protocols-to-be-finalized-ahead-of-sept-13-reopening-says-minister
NEWS

School Covid-19 protocols to be finalized ahead of Sept 13 reopening, says minister

[Associated Press]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,888 new cases, 17 deaths

[INTIME NEWS]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 3,270 new cases, 24 deaths

[Martin Divisek/EPA]
NEWS

New Covid infections remain above 3,000 for fourth day

monastery-locked-down-after-16-nuns-test-positive-for-covid-19
NEWS

Monastery locked down after 16 nuns test positive for Covid-19

[Intime News]
NEWS

No autumn lockdown on the cards