Covid-19: 2,218 new cases, intubations rise to 250

Greek health authorities announced 2,218 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. on Monday, as well as 13 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators rose to 250 from 241 on Sunday.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said it had conducted 38,317 tests in the past 24 hours with the positivity rate climbing to 5.78%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 539,337 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 13,237 fatalities.