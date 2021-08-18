rethymno-is-third-cretan-town-to-introduce-overnight-curfew

After Iraklio and Hania, the region of Rethymno became the third major town on the island of Crete on Wednesday to impose a week-long curfew aimed at stopping a recent surge in coronavirus infections.

The curfew applies from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., except for night workers and health emergencies, while authorities have also imposed a 24-hour ban on music at all entertainment venues, including bars and cafes.

The restrictions will be re-evaluated on August 25, when the curfew expires. Meanwhile, the curfew was extended in Iraklio and Hania.