Rethymno is third Cretan town to introduce overnight curfew
After Iraklio and Hania, the region of Rethymno became the third major town on the island of Crete on Wednesday to impose a week-long curfew aimed at stopping a recent surge in coronavirus infections.
The curfew applies from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., except for night workers and health emergencies, while authorities have also imposed a 24-hour ban on music at all entertainment venues, including bars and cafes.
The restrictions will be re-evaluated on August 25, when the curfew expires. Meanwhile, the curfew was extended in Iraklio and Hania.